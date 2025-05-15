'Wouldn't It Be Loverly' - Town’s theatre needs cast members for its community show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Regal in Tenbury Wells has announced the return of its much-loved Regal Community Musical, with a spectacular new production of My Fair Lady.

Set to open in October 2025, the Regal Community Theatre’s version of the classic Lerner and Loewe musical promises to be a major celebration of local talent.

Auditions for My Fair Lady will take place this Sunday and next Sunday, both at 3p.m., with recalls (if required) on Sunday June 1 at 300 p.m.

Each session will last approximately 2 to 3 hours. Performers aged 16 and over are warmly invited to audition. Whether you're an experienced performer or simply eager to try something new, this is your chance to be part of a vibrant community production on the Regal stage.

Acclaimed director Peter Hayter, known for his recent success with Dad’s Army, leads the production, alongside Musical Director Richard Fox, whose credits include the Regal's annual professional pantomime.

Together, they bring a fresh vision to this beloved show, supported by the passion and talent of the Regal Community Theatre.

"We are thrilled to bring My Fair Lady to the Regal stage this autumn," said Kimberley Grenfell, Theatre Director at the Regal. "With its unforgettable score, rich characters, and opportunities for performers of all backgrounds, it’s the perfect community show – and we can’t wait to welcome new faces to the Regal at the auditions this May."