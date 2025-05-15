Woman dies in car crash near Whitchurch as driver taken to hospital - police launch urgent appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Wales Police said the fatal crash happened on the A495, near Whitchurch, just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, (May 13).

It involved one vehicle - a blue-coloured Toyota Rav4 - which was occupied by a man and a woman.

Emergency services from North Wales and Shropshire attended to the scene promptly but despite the best efforts of all involved, the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police has launched an urgent appeal after a woman died in a crash near Whitchurch on Tuesday (May 13).

The male driver was taken to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.

North Wales Police has now launched an investigation into the incident and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Tim Evans of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation to establish the cause of the collision is underway and we are urging anybody who may have been travelling in the vicinity and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact officers via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000395367.