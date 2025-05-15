Telford man charged with assault, strangulation and threats to kill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Arkadiusz Lubisz, 43 and of Newfield Drive in Trench, Telford, has appeared in court charged with a series of offences which police say took place in Telford between February and May this year.

The charges include two counts of actual bodily harm, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage and making threats to kill.

Lubisz appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 15) and was remanded into custody.

He is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, June 12.