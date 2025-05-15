Shrewsbury secondary school 'committed to building on momentum' after praise by Ofsted - but improvements required

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Belvidere School on April 1 and 2 and have graded the school's personal development and leadership and management as 'Good'.

However, the secondary school's quality of education and behaviour and attitudes have been deemed to 'require improvement'.

The inspection was the first by the education watchdog since the school became an academy.

Leaders at Belvidere School have been praised by Ofsted for taking "appropriate action" to bring about positive changes. Picture: Belvidere School.

In a report published on Wednesday (May 14), leaders at Belvidere School and at the TrustEd Schools Alliance were commended for having "astute understanding of the school’s development through a forensic evaluation of its progress".

Ofsted said leaders have taken "appropriate action to bring about positive changes".