Shrewsbury secondary school 'committed to building on momentum' after praise by Ofsted - but improvements required
A Shrewsbury secondary school says it is "committed to building on momentum" after Ofsted praised improvements but outlined where progress can still be made.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Inspectors visited Belvidere School on April 1 and 2 and have graded the school's personal development and leadership and management as 'Good'.
However, the secondary school's quality of education and behaviour and attitudes have been deemed to 'require improvement'.
The inspection was the first by the education watchdog since the school became an academy.
In a report published on Wednesday (May 14), leaders at Belvidere School and at the TrustEd Schools Alliance were commended for having "astute understanding of the school’s development through a forensic evaluation of its progress".
Ofsted said leaders have taken "appropriate action to bring about positive changes".