Nursing heroes recognised for their outstanding work in the region to mark International Nurses Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Monday (May 12), marked the international celebration of nurses, and colleagues at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have been nominating their nursing heroes as part of the celebrations.

Colleagues were asked to nominate a 'nursing hero' for their exceptional work. Lucy Hawkins who is an admiral nurse, Kate Trifunovic an occupational health nurse, Marjorie Austin who is a community matron, Liz Dambrauskas who is a children’s and young family nurse, and school nurse Laura Bickley were among those who were nominated and presented with a certificate in recognition of their work.

Director of Nursing & Clinical Delivery at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom), Clair Hobbs said: "We are incredibly proud of all our nursing colleagues and their passion for delivering the highest quality of care to their patients. It has been fantastic to see so many nurses nominated as heroes and it’s been a great way to come together to mark the day.

Colleagues at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have nominated their 'nursing heroes' as part of celebrations for International Nurses Day.

"In our eyes every member of every nursing team here at ShropCom and in nursing teams across the local health care System are heroes. We feel they all deserve the recognition for everything they do, not just today but every day for our patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Dudley."

Chief Executive Patricia Davies added: "As a practising nurse, I am really pleased to see that the focus for this year’s awareness day is prioritising the wellbeing of nurses to ensure they can continue to provide the high-quality care that is critical to the health of our communities.

"Nurses face challenges in their work, both mentally and physically, and it is wonderful that this day will focus not only on highlighting these challenges, but on providing a roadmap of enabling a healthier nursing workforce."