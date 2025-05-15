M54 weekend closures cancelled after workers make 'swift progress' on repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Eight full weekend closures were initially planned for the route, including over the Easter bank holiday weekend, to carry out the work between junction 2 for Coven Heath and junction 4 for Telford Services.

But National Highways said today that contractors have made "swift progress" and managed to complete the scheme using six weekend closures and without impacting on the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The work has been described as "vital" by the organisation, which said concrete roads make up around 400 miles - or four per cent - of England’s motorway and major A-road network.

They were largely built in the 1960s and 1970s and while the concrete slabs they are made from have proved tougher than asphalt, after decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys, they are nearing the end of their working lives.

Repairs being carried out to the concrete road section of the M54

National Highways project manager Dan Bothwick said: “We always try to minimise disruption wherever possible and only close the road if we really have to, for the safety of both our workforce and road users.

“So we are delighted that we have been able to reduce the number of weekend closures, and the impact on road users, and that we could finish off some works overnight when we know roads are quieter.

“In fact, we actually carried out more repairs than anticipated as we discovered additional areas of the carriageway that needed attention once the scheme got under way. Drivers can now enjoy smoother, and safer, journeys along the M54.”

Essential maintenance on the M54 between junctions 2 and 4

Highways manager Adrian Pike from contractor Concrete Repairs Limited (CRL), which headed up the project, said: “CRL were involved in the scheme several months before the works began and carried out detailed early contractor involvement. This really helped with the planning, sequencing and methodology particularly regarding the traffic management and phasing/resourcing of each activity.

“We employed a public liaison officer who helped to ensure that whilst disruption was inevitable over the weekends, information about the works and diversion routes was given at an early stage.

“The team worked really well and it is a credit to all those involved that the scheme completed ahead of schedule minimising the impact to the travelling public, local businesses and other stakeholders.”

The repairs began at the end of February and National Highways said the closures were needed to protect safety but also ensure the concrete had time to set to the required strength.

As well as repairing the concrete surface, road markings and studs were replaced during the work.