In pictures: Amazing award-winning images from Newport Photographic Club

Newport Photographic Club had the second of its themed competitions for 2025 on May 6.

This competition's theme was 'decay' which gave a wide interpretation of the subject but resulted in a popular trend of rotten fruit and dying flowers.

The competition was judged by Bob Goode, who chose the following pictures:

Advanced Prints

Winner: Phil Green - Done Fishing

Runner up: Howard Broadbent - The Bad Apple

3. Maria Macklin - Princelet Street, London

4. Alan Fowler - Sheila’s Bike

5. Chris Lewis - Decayed Oak Tree

6. Brian Truslove - Out of Juice

HC. Michael Warrender - Out of Tune

HC. Michael Warrender - Decaying Sugar Loco

C. Chris Lewis - Rusty Fishing Boat

C. Alan Fowler - Five Rivets

Intermediate Prints

Winner: Roger Walford - Rotten Apples

Runner up: Mark Jones - Left High & Dry

3. Dave Collier - Arboreal Encroachment

4. Mark Jones - Abandoned Mangle

5. Roger Walford - The Old Lizard Lifeboat Slipway

6. Dave Collier - Vandalised

Dave Collier - Vandalised

Advanced PDIs

Winner: Phil Green - Get a Grip

Runner up: Chris Lewis - Fallen Giant

3. Colin Macklin - Rotting Cod

4. Chris Lewis - From Decay Springs Life

5. Phil Green - Recycle

6. Alan Fowler - Blue Hyacinth

Alan Fowler - Blue Hyacinth

HC. Michael Warrender - Urban Decay

HC. Maria Macklin - Disconnected

C. Ron Hopkins - Dead Lights

C. Richard Greswell - Banana Warehouse

Richard Greswell - Banana Warehouse

Intermediate PDIs

Winner: Harry Cheadle - Abandoned

Runner up: Ian Rowley - Mouldy Satsuma

3. Dave Collier - York Castle

4. Christine Walford - A Mussel Flat on Blakeney Marsh

5. John Ridgway - Decay of Some of the Old Ways

6. Ian Rowley - Strawberry Mould

HC. Mark Jones - Delicate Decay

HC. Stephen Haycock - The Last Days of a Cardoon

C. Christine Walford - Renovation Opportunity

C. John Ridgway - British Produce Past Its Best

Local professional wildlife photographer, Mark Sisson, has agreed to be the club's keynote speaker for this season, and will be presenting his new talk 'Under African Skies' on Tuesday, May 20.

The talk will be open to members of the public and following the success of his previous talk on the Falkland Islands, the club expects it to be very popular.

Details of the evening are on the club website and tickets at £6 online.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club and the programme are at www.newportphotoclub.com.