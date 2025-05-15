Gladiators TV show winner headed to Shropshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amanda Wah triumphed in the final of Gladiators in front of millions of TV viewers on BBC One in April and will team up with chef Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad, at Shropshire County Show on Saturday, May 24.

Adam is headlining the show’s Fire Stage, where he will be cooking over fire and demonstrating a variety of delicious dishes created on a barbecue.

Adam said he and Amanda had been friends for a number of years and now was the perfect time to join forces to show the benefits of cooking with fresh produce.

“As an elite athlete, Amanda is hugely passionate about eating the right way - in particular using fresh wholefoods as much as possible,” he said.

“A lot of people assume they need supplements to give their body enough protein to build fitness, but fresh meat is a fantastic natural source of protein, and we want to show people just how delicious and easy to cook it can be.

The Shropshire Lad Adam Purnell runs Embers Cafe in Coalbrookdale.

“I’ve known Amanda for years and I was over the moon when she won Gladiators. I’m absolutely delighted she is joining me at Shropshire County Show, and I know we’re going to have a lot of fun together.”

The Fire Stage is just one of a wide range of attractions at the show, which is being held at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday, May 24.

Monster trucks will be among the entertainment on offer in the main ring, alongside the region’s finest livestock and horse exhibits, food and craft stalls, children’s activities and live music.

Tickets are £20 for adults when bought in advance, and children under 16 are free. For more information and to book tickets, visit the show website at www.shropshirecountyshow.com