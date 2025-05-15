'Frightening' - mountain bike youths scaring young children and parents outside Baschurch nursery, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Police have highlighted the issue in Baschurch on social media and said they are working to resolve the problem.

They said they had spoken with the local secondary school to ask it to highlight the issue, describing the behaviour as "unacceptable", and saying they will identify those responsible and deal with it "proactively before somebody gets injured".

Writing on social media police said: "Senior PCSO Roberts has received a concerned phone call from the committee of Baschurch Village Hall regarding ongoing anti-social behaviour caused by local youths riding mountain bikes irresponsibly and frightening parents and young pre school children when leaving the nursery.

"Attempts have been made to block this area however it has resulted in being taken down and the anti-social behaviour continuing.

"We are working with the committee to try and resolve this problem."

He added that they have "also liaised with the local secondary school and asked them to advise pupils that behaviour like this is unacceptable and any offenders identified will be dealt with proactively before somebody gets injured.

"It is hoped that the local safer neighbourhood team will be able to carry out high visibility patrols for reassurance."