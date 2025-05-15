Empty shop in South Shropshire town centre brings in the buyers at commercial auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Auctioneers, Halls Commercial, based in Shrewsbury said the sale demonstrates the continuing strong demand for commercial properties in Ludlow.

The retail unit in Ludlow

Fronting one of the town’s main retail streets, 26, Bullring eclipsed its £79,000 guide price at the auction when it was sold on a long leasehold.

The listing said the Grade 2 Listed property has three storeys - a basement area, vacant lock-up shop unit and a first floor residential apartment which has been sold on a long leasehold.

The ground floor shop unit has a total sale area of 790 square feet with ancillary accommodation to the rear, including a 111 sq ft store, toilet and welfare facilities. The first floor comprises 148 sq ft of accommodation.

To the rear of the property is an attractive courtyard with a 72 sq ft outside store.

“The sale of 26, Bullring above its guide price reflects the strong demand for commercial property in Ludlow and the continued appeal of selling by auction,” said Simon Cullup-Smith, Halls Commercial property agent.

“The property attracted a lot of interest from potential buyers and sold quickly at auction. We are now inviting new commercial listings and further entries for our upcoming collective property and land auction on July 25.

“We use our market experience to select the properties best suited for auction. I encourage owners to get in touch if they have a property that they would like to be considered for the next auction.”