Disgraced former PC jailed for inappropriate relationship is told he can never work in policing again

An accelerated misconduct hearing has concluded Nicholas Peacock would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

Nick Peacock, 40, who was a police constable based in Market Drayton, was jailed for 18 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court in December after he admitted to having inappropriate contact with a woman he met through the course of his duties, between February and April 2022.

The police hearing, which took place on Tuesday (May 13), heard that Peacock failed to declare a business interest and undertook paid employment after he was suspended from duty when the misconduct allegations surfaced.

He also failed to comply with the force’s policy in relation to the declaration and approval of business interests.

The panel was told that during his suspension he undertook paid employment, employment he knew or ought to have known was not authorised by the Chief Constable and was contrary to West Mercia Police’s policy on business interests – which require approval.

He will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Despite resigning from the force we continued to pursue disciplinary proceedings against Nicholas Peacock to ensure he cannot work in policing again. His actions were dishonest and demonstrated clear lack of integrity and will not be tolerated with our force.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the hearing was the "fastest route" to ensure Peacock was barred from policing.

She said: "The criminal case was led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We pursued the fastest route to ensure he was added to the College of Policing Barred List at the earliest opportunity.

"He [Peacock] resigned from the force in March 2024 so has not been a serving police officer for more than 12 months."