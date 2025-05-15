Cosford's RAF Museum invites residents to 'World War Two Week' half-term activities and events - free admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Running between May 24 and June 1, the RAF Midlands Museum in Cosford is offering youngsters and their families the chance to learn about one of the most extraordinary chapters in British history.

Its World War Two Week will be packed with immersive experiences, hands-on workshops, and creative wartime crafts.

Residents are being invited to the RAF Museum for its 'World War Two Week'. Picture: RAF Museum

Visitors can step into the shoes of wartime families during a 'raid the shelter' experience where they can explore a real Anderson Shelter, build a paper model version to take home, dress up in period clothing and take part in a simulated air raid.

Meanwhile, visitors can join in Lego activities where children can build their own World War Two-inspired vehicles and race them down a track using the power of balloons.

Budding artists can design their own posters inspired by vintage propaganda art or families can get together and strike a pose at the 'Dress-Up Drill Sergeant Selfie Station', wearing authentic wartime attire.

Visitors can enjoy listening to audio stories as they explore the museum hangars and join the 'spy-hunter trail' where young code-breakers can track down stolen aircraft plans hidden somewhere in the museum and earn a special badge.

There is also an incredible collection of miniature aircraft and vehicle models from the Aero Space and Vehicle Club Wombourne IPMS, showcasing engineering marvels of the Second World War.

The RAF Museum is also home to iconic aircraft from the period, including the world’s oldest Spitfire plane. Families can enjoy a pilot experience by climbing into an exact replica Spitfire cockpit section, or by wearing VR goggles and taking a flight through a thrilling virtual reality experience.

The museum is open daily from 10am and admission is free. There are small charges of up to £5 for selected activities.

Further information can be found at rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands.