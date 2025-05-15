Building a Stronger, Fairer, Greener future – 16 new council homes to be built in Penybont

Powys County Council and Pickstock Homes have teamed up to build high-quality, highly energy efficient affordable homes at Dolydd yr Hen Farchnad / Old Market Meadows in Penybont.

The development at Dolydd yr Hen Farchnad / Old Market Meadows will include a mix of two-and three-bedroom houses and bungalows.

Built by Pickstock Homes, the properties will be purchased by the council upon completion and managed through ‘Homes in Powys’ – the one stop shop for all social housing in the county.

Councillorr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “This development in Penybont is more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about giving local people a foundation for a better future.

“Purchasing these homes is a major financial commitment by the council that will help us tackle the housing emergency in the county.

“I’m delighted that we’ve partnered with Pickstock Homes on this exciting project, which will help us build a stronger, fairer, greener future for our communities.”

Nick Scott, Managing Director at Pickstock Homes said: “As a local company based in Powys, we are proud to announce the commencement of a new affordable housing scheme in partnership with Powys County Council, aimed at delivering much needed homes that are not only affordable but also sustainable, highly energy-efficient, and designed to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“We will ensure that the design and construction process respects the character of the area, incorporates local input, and contributes positively to the local economy through employment and supply chain opportunities. We look forward to working with local stakeholders and the wider community as this important project progresses.”

This development forms part of the council’s wider commitment to deliver 350 new homes for social rent across Powys.

To learn more about the council’s housing development plans, visit www.powys.gov.uk and search Housing Development.