We visit a friendly Telford town filled with fascinating history - if you just know where to look

I started my day in Madeley the same way I have begun any other visit to a Shropshire town for this weekly feature - by seeking out some friendly locals to tell me why they love their community.

But after almost a dozen people informed me that they didn't live in - or anywhere near the town - I began to wonder if I'd missed the memo on Madeley being a tourist hotspot.

"What brought you here?" I began to ask. "Big Tesco," they replied, somewhat disappointingly.

Tesco, Madeley

Standing just off the top of the high street, you could be forgiven for thinking there was little else to the town.

The addition of the sprawling supermarket and new commercial units that replaced the 1960s shopping parade in 2009 dominates the town centre.