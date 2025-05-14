Tree on fire in Newport sparks fire service call-out
Firefighters rushed to a tree fire in Newport.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Stone Bridge at 9.22pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 13).
A fire engine was dispatched from Newport’s station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire within a hollow trunk of a 12m high tree.
Crews used a ladder, thermal imaging camera and a hosereel jet as well as a main jet to extinguish the fire.
The incident was under control by 11.17pm.