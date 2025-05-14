Shropshire Star
Tree on fire in Newport sparks fire service call-out

Firefighters rushed to a tree fire in Newport.

By Geha Pandey
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Stone Bridge at 9.22pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 13).

A fire engine was dispatched from Newport’s station.

A firefighter
Firefighters attended to the fire in Newport yesterday evening. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire within a hollow trunk of a 12m high tree. 

Crews used a ladder, thermal imaging camera and a hosereel jet as well as a main jet to extinguish the fire. 

The incident was under control by 11.17pm. 

