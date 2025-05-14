'There is no cover-up': Post-mortem information released after Newport swan deaths spark 'wave of rumours'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two breeding swans, which had been nesting along the towpath on Newport canal, were both found dead on the morning of Thursday, May 1.

West Mercia Police initially believed the pair, which left behind a large clutch eggs, had both been shot with an air rifle.

Their appeal prompted outrage and shock in the local community, with a fundraiser being launched to offer a reward raising more than £2,500.

But, a week after the tragedy, police revealed that they no longer suspected any criminal involvement in the deaths of the birds, and officers now believed they were killed by another animal.

The revelation was met with scepticism online, with many people suggesting there was some kind of conspiracy.

The concern has now led one Newport councillor to release more information about their unfortunate demise, along with a call for calm in the community.

Councillor Thomas Janke said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of the beautiful birds" but was "concerned by the wave of unfounded rumours and accusations that have appeared online" - particularly those directed at local policing teams.

He said: "Over a number of years, The Newport SNT have worked hard to build a strong relationship between the community and local policing, and it's disheartening to see that trust undermined by speculation that has no basis in fact.

"The local police Sergeant has personally examined the swans and consulted the vet who carried out a closer inspection, he can confirm the findings point clearly to an attack by a large animal – likely a dog, fox, or other predator.

"The injuries include crushing of the skull and bite marks consistent with a larger animal, with no evidence whatsoever of gunshot or pellet wounds.

"Let me be clear: there is no police cover-up. The case is now closed. While we may never know the exact species responsible, what we do know is this was not caused by a firearm.

"I respectfully ask our community to refrain from spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories online. They do nothing to help the situation and only serve to harm the dedicated individuals who serve and protect Newport."