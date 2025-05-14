Residents across Telford report no water supply, poor pressure or discoloured water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A post at 8.50pm last night (Tuesday, May 13) said the company had been made aware of issues in the TF7 (which includes Madeley, Woodside and Sutton Hill), TF8 (including Ironbridge) and TF11 (including Shifnal) areas.

Customers have experienced no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Severn Trent said its teams were investigating the cause of the issue.

The incident log said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the TF7, TF8 and TF11 area of Telford are experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

"Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience and will provide further updates once we have more information."

