Some sixth forms are in danger of closing years ahead of sixth form reorganisation

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet on Tuesday, May 13 councillors agreed to start two terms worth of discussions which is supposed shape the way future post-16 education is conducted in Powys.

This is an attempt to address the exodus of sixth form pupils out of county and to make the system in Powys more financially viable as well as improve A level results.

But the report concedes that these changes might take years to implement.

Part of the report in front of councillors focused on the here and now and what could be done with the current Chweched Powys Sixth model.

This model was rolled out in 2022 in a bid to bring a more collaborative and online learning approach between schools throughout Powys.

In theory this means that a pupil at a school in one part of county might well be taught a sixth form subject by a teacher many miles away at the other end of the county.

This model run by a Strategic Management Board with an Operational Management Board beneath it.

The report says that a further two sub-groups will be created to strengthen the board’s work.

A “curriculum group” and a “co-ordination group” would ensure “key” staff meet regularly to “improve” co-ordination and curriculum development.

The report said: “This approach will help deliver a curriculum offer for Powys Chweched Sixth that removes duplication as much as possible.”

Conservative group leader, Cllr Aled Davies brought up the Powys Six/Chweched model for discussion.

Cllr Davies said: “I’m guessing that this may lead to potential closures of some small sixth forms in the short term – you have a sixth form which is down to 18 pupils and clearly unsustainable.”

He wondered if this would need a “cabinet decision,” to close a sixth form at some point in the future?

Head of education transformation Marianne Evans said: “Headteachers have agreed the curriculum offer year by year.

“We know that next year the funding will not allow us to deliver the current number of courses that we have – so some harsh and difficult decisions will need to be taken for September 2026, which means that planning work has to happen now.”

She explained that strengthening the boards with the two sub-groups would make sutre the council has “clear criteria” for agreeing which courses will be delivered from where from September 2026.

“That may see a reduction of courses in some of our sixth forms,” said Ms Evans.

She added that the work would need to happen quickly so that pupils sitting their GCSEs exams next year know what their options are for the following school year.

The council’s head of legal services, Clive Pinney said that he would need to “cross-check” the arrangements in the original setting up of Chweched Powys in order to be able to give a legal opinion on whether a decision by cabinet on closing sixth forms is needed.

The total number of pupils in each Powys sixth form (lower and upper sixth) based on data from last October is:

Brecon High School – 18.

Crickhowell High School – 197.

Gwernyfed High School (Three Cocks) – 42.

Llanidloes High School – 79.

Maesydderwen High School (Ystradygynlais) – 61.

Newtown High School – 46.

Welshpool High School – 132

Ysgol Bro Caereinion (Llanfair Caereinion – 36.

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen (Machynlleth) – 51.

Ysgol Calon Cymru (Llandrindod Wells & Builth Wells) – 90.

Ysgol Llanfyllin – 123.