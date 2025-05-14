North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns in joint Green Party leadership bid

They are hoping to be elected together as co-leaders and join the contest alongside the party's deputy leader, Zack Polanski, after he launched his campaign on May 5.

Ramsay was elected as co-leader with Carla Denyer in 2021, but Denyer announced on Thursday that she would not be standing when the posts are re-elected later this year.

Nominations for the leadership open on June 2, with party members voting throughout August before the results are announced on September 2.

The Greens normally elect co-leaders every two years but Ramsay and Denyer were initially elected for a three-year term.

Members voted not to choose new leaders in 2024 because of the general election.

Under party rules, there can be one leader but if two co-leaders are elected, they must be of different genders.

Chowns, the MP for North Herefordshire, said she and Ramsay were "ready to lead our party into its most ambitious chapter yet".

"We need leaders who are at the heart of national politics in Westminster," she said, adding that the pair was "confident that we can win power right across the country and use it to reshape the political landscape".

Ramsay and Chowns were two of the four Green MPs elected in last year's general election - the party's highest ever number.

The Green Party also increased its number of councillors for the eighth year in a row in local elections in parts of England earlier this month.