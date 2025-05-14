Nine of the best restaurants and pubs with outdoor seating to make the most of the Spring sun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We've had a few weeks of wonderful weather, with temperatures soaring to mid-20s and higher.

While a drink the glorious sun is definitely recommended to make the most of the sun, we have also rounded up a few places where you can enjoy a delicious meal - and catch a tan.

Here are some of the best restaurants and pubs with plenty of outdoor seating to enjoy a meal this spring and summer - and why customers love them.

Please note, the following businesses have a rating of higher than 4.5 stars from more than 200 Google reviews.

House of the Rising Sun

House of the Rising Sun, Shrewsbury. Photo: Sam Aberman/Google

House of the Rising Sun, Butcher Row, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 825 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely meal sat outside in the sun watching the world go by. Beautifully cooked fish and chips and a glass of cider.”

The Queens

The Queens, Ludlow. Photo: The Queens/Google

The Queens, Lower Galdeford, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 752 Google reviews. One customer said: “Very nice food at reasonable prices. Friendly staff, nice interior and a great outside space.”

The New Inn

The New Inn, Shrewsbury. Photo: Giles Cotterill/Google

The New Inn, Church Rd, Baschurch, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 457 Google reviews. One customer said: “Exceptionally good Sunday lunch. Brilliant food & friendly service. Great selection of well kept beers. Lovely comfortable decor & a large shady garden. Couldn't fault anything. We will certainly return, because the normal day to day menu also looks excellent.”

The Red House

The Red House in Newport. Photo: The Red House/Google

The Red House, Lilleshall, Newport, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,672 Google reviews. One customer said: “We had a lovely evening meal here, with Enrique making our time relaxed, fun and everything arriving promptly. We would highly recommend! The panko chicken and the chicken skewers are a personal favourite, with great vegan options too!”

Novello Lounge

Novello Lounge, Telford. Photo: National World

Novello Lounge, Southwater Way, Telford, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Love this restaurant. The food is super, the service is spot on, and the atmosphere is relaxing. Our go-to place in Telford.”

The Old Castle

The Old Castle, Bridgnorth. Photo: Vaughn Trench/Google

The Old Castle, Castle Street, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,299 Google reviews. One customer said: “Superb pub. Large indoor bar and restaurant. Large covered outdoor area. Large outside uncovered terrace with views over the valley. Food was very tasty and portions were huge! Ploughman's was enough for 2, as was the camembert. Definitely recommended.”

The Bear Inn Hodnet

The Bear Inn, Hodnet. Photo: The Bear Inn/Google

The Bear Inn Hodnet, Drayton Road, Hodnet, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 251 Google reviews. One customer said: “Lovely refurb, great outside seating area, nice atmosphere and food delicious and reasonably price. Staff very friendly and accommodating with our two dogs.”

The Boot Inn, Ludlow. Photo: Russell Davies

The Boot Inn, Kitchen Hill Road, Orleton, Ludlow, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 336 Google reviews. One customer said: “On a beautiful sunny Friday, there couldn't have been anything more peaceful and enjoyable than lunch at The Boot Inn! Good food, nice service and a beautiful pub garden! I love that this is a community owned pub too.”

The Woodberry Inn

The Woodberry Inn, Bridgnorth. Photo: Russell Davies

The Woodberry Inn, Victoria Road, Bridgnorth, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 733 Google reviews. One customer said: “Delicious food at competitive prices. Lots of seating, well spaced out indoors and outdoors both open and covered. Friendly, efficient staff. Lovely puddings."