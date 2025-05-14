Maintenance teams in Telford off to a 'flying start' as they tackle 1,000 football pitches worth of greenery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council announced that its annual grass cutting operations have got off to a "flying start".

The council's maintenance teams have begun tackling more than six million square metres of grass - the equivalent of around 1,000 football pitches.

Furthermore, almost a million square metres is also managed as wildflower meadows to promote biodiversity.

Depending on conditions, the season starts in around March and runs until October where crews cut areas from once a year up to 30 times a season where required.

The council said this is part of its mission to "uphold pride in its community".

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, Councillor Carolyn Healy said: "Grass cutting on a mass scale such as this is no easy task. From wildflower meadows to football pitches, roadside verges, green spaces and cemeteries, there is no one single approach that fits all and it’s a careful plan that considers the environment, safety and suitability."

The council has routes planned for every 15 days and its operation features 1.5-tonne specialist machines to ensure the best and clean cuts - to an appropriate length.

The council said its grass cutting operations are currently on schedule and now entering its third cycle.

But, with weather conditions prone to change, Telford & Wrekin Council said its teams remain vigilant, and will adjust its plans as necessary.

Councillor Healy added: "This isn’t just a simple maintenance job, it’s one of the biggest tasks of the year, and our teams are on top of it now, but we know the summer months may bring rain. This will affect on the schedule, and we’ll adjust it over and over to make it work.

"Residents care about clean and well-maintained neighbourhoods and we are proud to deliver on those expectations. With thousands of visitors too, we’re committed to presenting our borough at its best from closely-mown sports pitches to thriving ecosystems."