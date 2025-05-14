Large plot of agricultural land in North Shropshire hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The land at Smythemoor has hit the market with a guide price of £80,000 with Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP.

The land is currently in grass and extends to 8.56 acres in total. It is divided in to four parcels by drainage ditches.

The listing states that the field is ideal for agricultural, equestrian, smallholding or amenity use, and has road frontage onto a quiet lane that connects with the A41 and A53.

The land in Market Drayton is for sale with a guide price of £80,000. Picture: Rightmove/Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP.

The land is classed as a mix of Grade 2 and Grade 4.

A rare opportunity to purchase a useful block of flat agricultural land which is found within close proximity of Market Drayton.

"It is divided in to four parcels by drainage ditches. The field is ideal for agricultural, equestrian, smallholding or amenity use and the isolated position along a quiet country lane ensures a feeling of peace and tranquillity. The boundaries would require fencing if grazing stock.

"The field has road frontage onto a quiet lane which connects readily with the A41 and A53, allowing access from both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton directions.

"The land is classified as a mix of Grade 2 and Grade 4, predominantly the latter, on the Agricultural Land Classification (ALC) system."

