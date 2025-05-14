Llandrindod Wells' Lakeside Boathouse owners receive Silver Kite award

Lee and Jenni Percy, from Llandrindod Wells, have received a Silver Kite Award from Councillor Jonathon Wilkinson for their work and success in transforming the lakeside area into a principal town attraction since taking up their lease of the Boathouse.

Their work has won numerous awards, and with their business going from strength to strength, they have now signed a 10-year lease in the Rock Park, Llandrindod Wells, opening the Chalybeate Tea Room, hoping they can sprinkle a little bit of their fairy dust to bring the Spa back to life.

The Tea Room opened its doors to the public on Friday, May 9, where they were presented with their award by the Chairman.

Speaking at the opening, Cllr Jonathon Wilkinson, Chairman of Powys County Council, said: “Lee and Jenni have done a fantastic job with the Lakeside Boathouse in Llandrindod Wells which is now a thriving community hub, and it’s been fantastic to attend the new tea rooms on its opening day and see the amazing work that has been put into this new venture.

“They are truly deserving of this award, making a real impact on their community. Congratulations.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chairman for this award. It is truly an honour to be recognised in this way, and we are deeply appreciative of the support and trust placed in us.” said Lee and Jenni Percy.

“This recognition motivates us to continue serving with dedication and commitment. We look forward to contributing further and working together to achieve our shared goals. Thank you once again for this honour.”