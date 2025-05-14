In photos: Tractors and 4x4s turn out to support Hundred House Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Participants came from near and far, from Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Ceredigion to help raise a total of nearly £1,300 for maintenance of the hall, which is such a vital community asset.

Annie Powles of Stauton on Wye on the River Wye byway

Mervyn Price and his team had laid on another scenic route, taking in the Cregina over the moorland to drop into Aberedw. Here the village folk and the community pub customers looked on with interest at the spectacle.

Cleobury Mortimer's John Griffiths on his David Brown

They then turned out onto B4567 to follow the Wye Valley to Erwood Station where a right turn was taken to pick up the old railway line to head to the dinner stop at Llanstephen by kind permission of Mr Alan Bowen and family.

Keith Dale of Preston on Wye with his Nuffiels 465

Then it was time for the off again, heading south still to the edge of Boughrood to Boughrood Brest where a right was taken to Glanwye to pick up the byway that hugged the banks of the Wye, passing the swimming swans bobbing along on the glistening river to emerge in Glasbury.

Peter Williams of Ross on Wye leading Chris Nott and Lynne Rickhuss of Bridgnorth

Now heading north, the procession took in Ffynnon Gynydd to tranverse over the Begwyns to Painscastle.

Shropshire visitor, Geoff Rogers with his David Brown 880

Here they turned by the Roast Ox to take the mountain moorland road over Rhulen Hill to drop down to Rhulen turning left to Cregina and back to Hundred House and the hall for a cup of tea. After the raffle, Mark Hulin Taylor from the hall committee, made a speech of thanks to Mervyn and his team for the route, all the marshals and the ladies for the refreshments in the hall and at the dinner stop and lastly all the participants.