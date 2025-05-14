'I was in a wheelchair. I had to learn to walk, talk, swallow' - Telford mum of three who survived two strokes hails brain charity's support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lorna Walker said her life changed forever in 2016 when she was diagnosed with three brain aneurysms and subsequently sustained two strokes.

The mum-of-three hosts a monthly coffee meet-up for fellow survivors as part of Headway Shropshire - a branch of UK charity Headway, the brain injury association - where Lorna volunteers in efforts to help others life a full life after brain injury.

Lorna’s Neuro Coffee Morning provides survivors with the opportunity to share strategies, coping mechanisms and gain access to support, as well as companionship.

The next Neuro Coffee Morning meet-up takes place from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, May 20, at Holsworth Park, Shrewsbury.

Lorna, 42, knows first-hand the challenges that come with life with a brain injury, but her experience with brain injury started as a child, when her mum passed away from an aneurysm and cerebral haemorrhage.

“I was 11 years old and didn’t realise what it all meant,” she said.

“I was then diagnosed with three brain aneurysms at the age of 36. It obviously triggered childhood trauma.”

While undergoing brain surgery for the aneurysms, Lorna encountered her first stroke on the surgical table.

Her second stroke came as she busied herself returning to work and studying for her BA Honours degree in teaching, learning and mentoring practice.

Lorna said: “I’d gone back to normality about three months after brain surgery and I had a second stroke, which nearly killed me.

“I was in a wheelchair. I had to learn to walk, talk, swallow.

“My journey has been tough.”

Lorna, who has two coils and a stent in her brain, spent the next three years accessing neurorehabilitation, where she met several people in a similar position to herself, and embarked on a journey of self-discovery, with a keen desire to help others.

She said: “At the end of every rehabilitation session, all of the clients would say ‘wouldn’t it be great if we could meet regularly to talk and catch up?’

“So, I started doing a coffee meet up at rehab and I’ve been running it for five years now. I then got Headway Shropshire’s involvement about three years ago.

“I educate clients on how to manage their symptoms; we do mindfulness and practice meditation; we talk about mental health and the resources that Headway provides.”

Amanda Vincent, Registered Manager from Headway Shropshire, said: "Lorna sadly has personal experience of living with an acquired brain injury (ABI).

“This gives her a unique ability to share strategies that have helped her, offer genuine empathy, and provide meaningful insight into the challenges of life with an ABI.

"If you're living with an ABI in Shropshire, we warmly encourage you to come along to the coffee mornings.

“Lorna’s lived experience and supportive approach can make a real difference- offering understanding, connection, and practical guidance in a welcoming environment."

Lorna lives with symptoms including fatigue, speech and language issues, and memory problems, which she describes as “a bit like being 80 or 90 and having dementia”.

She is keen to share a message of hope with other survivors that there “is light after brain injury”.

She added: “It is a dark place you go to when you’re diagnosed with a brain injury or have brain surgery, but there is hope.

“I love my life now and have gratitude for what happened to me.

“My brain injury woke me up and made me realise the important things are the people you love and the relationships you have on this earth- that is all that matters.

“I appreciate bird song, sunshine on my skin, feeling the wind in my hair, having my feet in sand and listening to the ocean- because you realise how beautiful our world is.

“When you nearly die, you realise ‘this is my second chance’.”

To stay up-to-date with future meetings visit ‘Neuro Coffee Morning’ on Facebook.

For further support, advice and information about Headway Shropshire, visit www.headwayshropshire.org.uk