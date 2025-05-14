Future of Powys holiday park 'under threat' after plans for pylons revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bryn Vyrnwy in Llansantffraid has been a family farm for over 75 years, with a holiday park being developed over the last 35 years.

At present, Ed and Sam Williams own and run the holiday park.

The Williams family say that a proposed electricity connection project on an overhead line on steel pylons will cause considerable damage to the business.

Ed said: “The proposed electricity connection project on an overhead line on steel pylons, is threatening the future of our family business.

From left to right: Russell George MS, Frankie, Dougie, Sam and Ed Williams. The proposed route would be visible in the background from left to right, behind the holiday homes. Photo: Russell George MS

“Our holiday park has five separate static caravan parks situated within 120 acres of beautiful countryside.

“People holiday at the park because of the peace and tranquillity, and because they are surrounded by the rolling Shropshire and Welsh hills, with fantastic views of the stunning mid-Wales countryside.

“When I raised our concerns with Green GEN Cymru at the recent consultation event, they did not seem to grasp the significant negative effect the pylon route will have on our holiday park business.

‘’My parents are still active in helping to run the park alongside myself and my wife, Sam.

“Our two young children are also involved in the business. The pylon route being so close to the park risks the opportunity for our children continuing to run the park in the future, if that is what they choose to do.’’

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has similar concerns; he believes the plans to develop a 132 kV electricity distribution connection to connect proposed wind farms in Powys to the existing national electricity transmission network in Shropshire, is risking the future of many tourism businesses.

He along with Powys County Councillor Gwynfor Thomas was shown around Bryn Vyrnwy Holiday Park by the park’s owners.

George said: “The proposed electricity connection project on an overhead line on steel pylons, with an average height of 28.5m, will pass in front of the holiday park.

“The Williams family have spent over a generation investing and growing the business, and the developers seem to have had little consideration of what their plans will do to businesses like Bryn Vyrnwy Holiday Park, and other tourism businesses in the area.

“During Wales Tourism week, I again want to make the case that transmission lines should be underground, opposed to overground when being built in sensitive areas. People come to holiday in north Powys because they are surrounded by fantastic views of the mid-Wales countryside.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the three generations of the Williams family, and it’s clear that Green GEN Cymru’s projects will have a significant detrimental effect on the viability of the business, which the Williams family had hoped would continue to run within the family.’’

Powys County councillor Gwynfor Thomas said: “’Apart from the size and scope of Green GEN Cymru’s project not being appropriate for our area, and running so close to the village of Llansantffraid, I have other concerns that there will be greater risks caused from flooding, because of the impact from large amounts of concrete that will be used to build the pylon foundations.

‘’The river in front of the park, already comes close to some of the static homes, and this could exasperate the issue further.’’