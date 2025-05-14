'Children arrive happy at this vibrant and busy setting' - Telford's Chipmunks Nursery praised by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Chipmunks Nursery in Stirchley on April 9, and in a report published last week, have graded the nursery's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management as 'Good'.

The nursery, with 176 children on its roll, has been commended for providing children with a wide range of activities that "promote their development across all areas of learning".

Children are said to "laugh excitedly" as they use metal trays to 'ski' down small outdoor slopes with staff said to support older children to "take risks safely".