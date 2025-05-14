New Chalybeate Tea Room brews up a storm in Llandrindod Wells

Some of the crowds at the opening of the new tearoom. Credit Natalie Ellis

Some of the entertainment provided at the launch of the new tearoom in Llandrindod Wells. Credit Natalie Ellis

Jenni Percy and Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale at the launch of the new tearoom. Credit Natalie Ellis

Chalybeate Tea Room brews up a storm in Llandrindod Wells

A new tea room in Llandrindod Wells marked its opening with a fantastic event on Saturday May 10.

Run by Jenni and Lee Percy, who also run the multi award-winning Lakeside Boathouse and Llandrindod Community Events, Chalybeate Tea Room officially opened its doors on Friday, May 9 with a celebratory event the next day.

Over 180 people attended the event, who were all treated to a free drink on entry, a fantastic barbeque, and VE-themed performances from Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company, Angharad Hyde, and Phil Hill.

Based in Rock Park, the tea room offers a charming and peaceful space for people to enjoy a range of premium teas and coffees, light bites, and the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and socialising.

Located in the old Pump House building, the tea room boasts many of the original features – including the water pumps which would historically draw from the nearby spa.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring this piece of Llandrindod’s history back to life,” said Jenni. “It’s taken a lot of work from a lot of people, but seeing everyone having such a wonderful time at our opening event made it all worthwhile.

“We’ve already had lots of visitors, which was fantastic over this lovely spring weekend. It’s great to see people enjoying this beautiful space – Rock Park provides beautiful surroundings.”

Feedback from the event was very positive, including: “Fantastic evening thank you, from food drink entertainment and atmosphere. Looking forward to the next event!”

“Amazing! Thank you for an evening of great entertainment, fantastic food, fun and laughter! Wishing you every success for the future!”

“A wonderful evening getting the community together, thank you so much, congratulations!”

“Such a lovely evening. A wonderful start to your new adventure, here’s to wishing you every success with this brilliant addition to the social and economic fabric of this amazing town.”

The tea room offers light lunches, afternoon tea, and cakes. Dog lovers can also bring their four-legged friends along to sit in a designated seating area.

Jenni said: “We’re dedicated to providing a really lovely experience for people – something a bit different, something that feels like a bit of a treat, but still in keeping with our vision for accessible facilities for people in Llandrindod Wells. We’ll be exploring events like concerts and themed evenings in the future – we’re really excited at what this venue can offer.”