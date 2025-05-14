Award-winning novel turned film - set and created in neighbouring counties - to be shown in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the Black Hill, based on the novel by Bruce Chatwin, will be shown at the Nina & Co Vintage Film Night at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Wednesday, May 21.

Film director and cinematographer Thaddeus O'Sullivan will make a special appearance and introduce film. Thaddeus was a cameraman for the movie that is set on the border of Herefordshire and Mid-Wales.

The novel was published in 1982 and won of the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for that year. In 1987 it was then made into a film - directed by Andrew Grieve.

Tickets for the movie showing include a complimentary glass of wine and an introduction to the film by Thaddeus.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Photo: Google

The bar at the Ludlow Assembly Rooms will open at 6.45pm before the film will start at 7.15pm.

A spokesperson said: "This fine movie interpretation of Bruce Chatwin’s outstanding novel is set on the borders of Breconshire and Herefordshire at the end of the 19th-century. Puritanical Welsh farmer Amos Jones (Bob Peck) marries his social superior, vicar’s daughter Mary Latimer after the death of her father. Her inheritance and social connections enable them to rent a vacant farm, 'The Vision'.

"The film follows the special relationship of their twin sons and how it is tested as they grapple with the human hunger for land and the challenges of farming on poor Welsh soil. Look out for the long, virtuoso panning shot beneath the opening credits, by cinematographer Thaddeus O’Sullivan.

"Set and beautifully shot in the uplands of the Marches, this film is a joy for anyone who knows and loves these hills. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see a beautiful picture on the big screen."