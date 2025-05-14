All National Highways road closures set to occur across Shropshire over the next two weeks
Drivers in and around Shropshire will need to watch out for these 8 road closures.
Plenty of National Highways road closures have been ongoing for weeks now, with some causing moderate delays from 10 to 30 minutes. The government body has now announced a few more closures on major roads in the county.
Drivers will be pleased to know that some road works have been wrapping up, too.
The A41 had been shut from February 27, between junction 4 to junction 2 of the M54 for maintenance works. It reopened on May 9.
Here is the full list of road closures affecting drivers in Shropshire over the next two weeks.
New National Highways closure set to take place
A5, from 9pm on May 12 to 6am on May 16
A5 in both directions Preston to M54, junction 7, will be shut for maintenance works. Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes.
M54, from 8pm on May 15 to 6am on May 20
Lanes on M54 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 5, will be shut for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.
A5, from 9pm on May 16 to 6am on June 7
A5 in both directions from Preston to Churncote will be shut with lane lane closures in place for horticulture. Expect moderate delays 10-30 minutes.
Existing National Highways closure in place
A458, from 8pm on April 22 to 6am on May 17.
A458 in both directions between Cardeston to Rowton will be shut for maintenance works. Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes.
A49, from 9am on May 6 to 4pm on May 23.
A49 southbound, Upper Afcot to Craven Arms, traffic signals for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.
A49, from 8.30am on April 1 to 5.30pm on May 30.
Mobile lane closure on the A49 in both directions from Dobbies Island to Rock Green Roundabout for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.
M54, from 9pm on April 25 to 6am on June 2.
Mobile lane closure on the M54 in both directions M6, junction 10a to M54, junction 7, for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.
M54, from 8.30am on March 24 to 6pm on June 2.
Mobile lane closure on the M54 in both directions, junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.