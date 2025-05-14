All National Highways road closures set to occur across Shropshire over the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plenty of National Highways road closures have been ongoing for weeks now, with some causing moderate delays from 10 to 30 minutes. The government body has now announced a few more closures on major roads in the county.

Drivers will be pleased to know that some road works have been wrapping up, too.

The A41 had been shut from February 27, between junction 4 to junction 2 of the M54 for maintenance works. It reopened on May 9.

Here is the full list of road closures affecting drivers in Shropshire over the next two weeks.

New National Highways closure set to take place

A5, from 9pm on May 12 to 6am on May 16

A5 in both directions Preston to M54, junction 7, will be shut for maintenance works. Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes.

M54, from 8pm on May 15 to 6am on May 20

Lanes on M54 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 5, will be shut for maintenance works. Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes.

A5, from 9pm on May 16 to 6am on June 7

A5 in both directions from Preston to Churncote will be shut with lane lane closures in place for horticulture. Expect moderate delays 10-30 minutes.



Existing National Highways closure in place