Alcohol licence review meeting adjourned to allow Newport shop to put its case to councillors

The licensing sub-committee met on Tuesday (May 13) morning at Meeting Point House, in Southwater, but was told that representatives of Newport Premier, at 99A High Street could not attend.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Licensing Sub Committee. Picture: LDRS

Committee members, who did not exclude the press and public, were told that representatives from the business said they could not attend the meeting.

An officer of Telford & Wrekin Council told committee members that it was fair to adjourn the meeting to allow the business representatives to put their case, but that they needed to decide the issue quickly.

They decided to adjourn the meeting to Monday, June 2, 2024.

Background documents published on the Telford & Wrekin Council website say the council made ‘representations’ about the premises licence in March this year.

The licence had been granted in December 2023 to Ivor Alexander Paris with the Designated Premises Supervisor being Catherine Chilton.

The application to review the premises licence was made by Trading Standards on March 20, 2025, following concerns regarding the sale of age-restricted products to children under the age of 18.

On March 17, this year Mr Paris pleaded guilty on behalf of Newport Premier Ltd to the offence of sale of selling nicotine products to persons under 18.

Telford Magistrates issued the maximum fine of £2,500, which was reduced to £1,666 for an early guilty plea. The business was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £660 and the full prosecution costs.