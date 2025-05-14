A fundraising concert for a Builth Wells arts centre will take place in June

An Enchanted Evening will feature the best of Broadway and the wonderful West End with Russell Painter (Tenor) and Builth Wells Ladies Choir.

Russell is a freelance singer in great demand as both a performer and a musical director across the UK and the Continent.

On the new Classical Women’s Radio Station, Russell performed the balcony scene from West Side Story, and he has made appearances on both the Michael McIntyre Christmas Special and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch Christmas show.

He will be joined by Builth Wells Ladies Choir with members widely across the rural locality.

The fundraising concert will be held at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, June 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £16 for concessions and £10 for under 16’s.

All tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit /wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873669693 and for more information call (01982) 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk