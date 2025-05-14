A Builth Wells club has presented £1000 shared between two worthy recipients

Rachael Hughes was presented with a cheque from President Rob Evans. The funding is to help support Builth Fest, who organise the Summer Carnival.

Rachael has been an organiser for the past 17 years and was overwhelmed by the Club’s generosity.

Lisa Griffiths, the Chief Executive Officer of The Bracken Trust Cancer Charity also received a cheque for £500 for the charity.

Lisa had visited the Rotary Club and given a very informative outline of the vast range of services offered by the Trust.

This level of support is only able to be provided and maintained, due entirely to the donations which the charity relies upon.