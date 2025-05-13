Telford & Wrekin Council declares war on potholes as a 'triumph' with decrease in reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It comes as the authority revealed that the number potholes reported in the region in the last four years has fallen by 15 per cent.

The council said its multi-million pound investment into transport and infrastructure is "delivering results" for residents in the region.

It added that it has been named as one of the top eight authorities for reducing potholes over the last four years - according to Blackcircles - and has performed among the highest for several years in the National Highways and Transport (NHT) survey.

A pothole being repaired in Telford and Wrekin.

The council recently welcomed a second Government cash-injection towards highway maintenance, bringing total investment to nearly £18million.

This funding has been, and will be, used on re-surfacing programmes on roads and footpaths, junction improvements and road safety improvement schemes.

Telford & Wrekin Council revealed that the next major re-surfacing scheme to benefit from investment will be the A41. Work on the road will begin in May half term before re-starting during the summer holidays.

A pothole along the A442 from Telford to Bridgnorth

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said: "From potholes to roundabouts, we always have delivered in priorities for the people who live here.

"While many people may not believe us, we’re proud to be bucking the trend locally with potholes officially down by 15 per cent. This progress reflects our continued commitment to maintaining safe, high-quality roads across the borough.

Councillor Richard Overton said the number of potholes reported to the authority has fallen by 15 per cent. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

"While we are proud of these figures, we recognise that infrastructure will always need repair and investment for the future and government funding is helping us deliver improvements for smoother and safer journeys for everyone.

"Our population growth continues to be at a greater rate than England so there will always more to be done and we strive to maintain consistently high standards."

Residents are encouraged to report potholes using the MyTelford app or online.