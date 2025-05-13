Stunning former rectory with expansive grounds in a 'glorious village setting' near Craven Arms hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Old Rectory at Hopesay, near Craven Arms, has been listed for sale with a guide price of £1,250,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

The property enjoys expansive grounds with idyllic gardens and boasts a wonderful village setting with countryside views.

The Old Rectory in Hopesay near Craven Arms has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

The grounds extend to a total of 1.47 acres and the homeowners can enjoy an orchard and a kitchen garden.

The Old Rectory has been described as an "enchanting country house" and dates back to the 17th century, boasting character throughout.

Inside the Old Rectory in Hopesay near Craven Arms that dates back to the 17th-century. Picture: Rightmove/Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

The house boasts a total of seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. A "light-filled" reception room still features its original wooden flooring while the dining room boasts high ceilings and "beautiful" windows with shutters.

The drawing room features a large stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove and offers views over the gorgeous gardens. A sitting room provides a further fireplace.

The Old Rectory boasts expansive gardens and grounds totalling 1.47 acres. Picture: Rightmove/Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

Meanwhile, on the first floor there are a principal bedroom and three other bedrooms while the second floor offers three more bedrooms and attic storage.

On the lower ground floor is a wine cellar, a utility room with units, garage parking, a study and a media room.

The Old Rectory in Hopesay near Craven Arms has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

The listing describes the property as "An exceptional old rectory sitting in 1.47 acres of idyllic gardens and grounds occupying a glorious setting in the rural village of Hopesay.

"The Old Rectory is an enchanting country house dating back to the 17th century. The property boasts a grand façade and offers true character and grandeur throughout."

The Old Rectory in Hopesay near Craven Arms has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Mark Wiggin Estate Agents

Further information can be found on Rightmove.