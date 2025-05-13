Strong growth marks successful start to year for leading quantity surveyors

The thriving firm, which has bases in Telford, Birmingham and Welshpool, says March was the strongest month of a hugely successful opening quarter, which saw sales growth of 28.5 per cent.

Company owner Tim Lloyd said increased demand from private sector construction clients had driven much of the growth, as the sector responded quickly to the Government’s new house building targets.

And he said the signs were positive that sales would remain buoyant through the rest of the year, with public sector investment driving further increases.

He said: “We’re very pleased with the start we have made to the year, with all three of our offices reporting strong demand and healthy sales books.

“There have been clear signs of an uplift in private sector construction investment from the start of the year, largely as a response to the new Government’s call for 1.5 million new homes to be built over the next five years.

“But we’ve also seen plenty of growth in the education sector, where we have secured work on a couple of excellent school projects.

“I expect growth in the private sector to remain solid for the rest of 2025 – particularly as we see the cost of borrowing continue to fall - and be bolstered by increased public sector investment from summer onwards, as local authorities and utility companies launch new infrastructure projects.

“Although the generally weak economic outlook and relatively high interest rates held back construction activity last year, it is now clear that there is growing confidence in the industry which is reflected in our figures.”

Tim said the company was now looking to expand across its key areas of Shropshire, Wales and the Midlands, where it had an unrivalled reputation for the quality of its work.

He said: “We laid a lot of the foundations for sustained growth last year, with investment in new equipment and in developing our staff.

“That is now starting to pay real dividends and we are confident that the remainder of the year will bring further success.”