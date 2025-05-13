Sister of dead man tells murder trial 'suspicions were raised' when no ligature marks were found on her brother

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kyle Pugh died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on March 23, 2022, after suffering “neck compression injuries” the evening before at his wife’s home on Aston Drive, Newport.

His estranged wife, Amy Pugh, aged 34, who is on trial for his murder, had told police she found Mr Pugh at the back door to her home after he had hanged himself with a belt.

However, Mr Pugh's sister Kayleigh Pugh told the jury at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (May 12) that her “suspicions were raised” about what happened to her brother as soon as she saw him in hospital.

Being quizzed by Mr Sam Robinson, KC for defendant Amy Pugh, Mrs Kayleigh Pugh explained that she had been called by her sister after Kyle Pugh was found lifeless by Amy Pugh at the Newport address.