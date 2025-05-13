Severn Trent's message to residents as West Midlands reservoirs 'unusually low'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent said it would be doing "everything possible" to ensure that there is no need to impose a hosepipe ban in the region for the first time in more than 30 years.

However, the company has called for customers to be "water-wise" with hot and dry weather continuing.

It comes as the water level at Severn Trent's reservoirs is more than 13 percentage points lower than the two previous years with the water level at 81.7 per cent of capacity.

The Environment Agency has warned of a "medium" risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 61 years.

Although the regulator said there are no hosepipe bans planned, it warned that water companies may have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Data on Severn Trent's reservoir levels shows a decline in recent months. Figures from Monday (May 12) said the company's overall reservoir storage stood at 81.7 per cent - significantly lower than on May 13 last year when the figure stood at 95.3 per cent and on May 14 in 2023 when it stood at 95 per cent.

Reservoirs across England are at 84 per cent of capacity, figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, data at the end of April (April 28), stated Severn Trent's overall reservoir capacity as 85.5 per cent, while at the start of last month, it was 89.3 per cent.

Furthermore, on March 3, Severn Trent's overall reservoir storage stood at 95.8 per cent, but by March 30, this had fallen to 90.9 per cent.

England’s overall reservoir storage stood at 84 per cent at the end of April, lower than at this time of year in the drought summer of 2022.

With weather expected to remain hot and dry in the coming weeks, Severn Trent - who supplies the county's water - has issued advice to residents.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "The country has had the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May. With less rain and drier weather, there is of course less water in rivers and reservoirs.

"So, while customers can be confident in their water supply, as water is a precious resource, we’re encouraging everyone to be water-wise as the warm and dry weather continues. There are simple ways to make a difference, like keeping a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the tap, using a watering can instead of a hose and installing a water butt to collect future rainwater for the garden. Not only are these wins for the environment, but they help save money too if you’re on a meter.

"We’re always investing to future-proof the region’s water supply to tackle the twin challenge of climate change and population growth, investing over £400m into laying new water pipes and to cut leakage. In fact, we’ve reduced leaks by a record 16 per cent in five years - fixing 60,000 leaks last year alone.

"Every day we deliver two billion litres of water to 4.6 million homes, seamlessly moving water around our network and investing in new water sources such as our brand new Witches Oak works which comes online in July.

"It's the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices our customers make to use water wisely, that has created our strong track record of not having to impose a hosepipe ban in the region for 30 years.

"Rest assured we'll be doing everything possible our side to continue that, and we really appreciate our customers' continued support in this as well."