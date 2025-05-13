Reform name group leader after Shropshire Council election breakthrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reform UK's Shropshire councillors have elected Dawn Husemann, Councillor for Claverley and Worfield, as group leader.

Councillor Husemann has a background in business and ran her own training company dealing with postgraduate adult education for 11 years.

She says she is passionate about the development of young people to make sure they have the best opportunities in life.

She will be joined by Brendan Mallon, councillor for Tern, as deputy leader.

Dawn Husemann.

Reform UK won 16 out of 74 seats on Shropshire County Council in the recent local election, making it the second largest party on the authority.

But since the victory the group has lost one councillor, after Hodnet representative Donna Edmunds was first suspended, then left the party.

Nationally, the party secured 677 seats with 31 percent of the vote share - the first time a party other than the Conservatives or Labour have won local elections in modern British political history.

Speaking after her appointment Councillor Husemann said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Shropshire County Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the second largest party on the council. The people of Shropshire have given this council a mandate for serious change, and we look forward to using that to hold the Liberal Democrat administration to account.”