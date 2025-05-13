'Mum and calf are well - we are over the moon' - Baby rhino survives traumatic birth at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Indian rhinoceros calf arrived at 4.32pm on May 6 to first-time mum, Sunanda, under the watchful eye of the keepers.

The female calf, which is yet to be named, marks the second successful Indian rhino birth at the park near Bewdley in its 52-year history, with the first birth being the calf’s half-brother in 2020.

The new baby Indian Rhino calf with her mother Sunanda

Both mum and baby are said to be doing well now after a difficult start, when keepers had to step in and assist with the birth.

“The wildlife and veterinary teams are well rehearsed with rhino births, but each birth presents its own journey," said veterinary nurse Sarah Smith.

"Sunanda didn’t follow all of the usual steps during the weeks leading up to the birth, but our experienced team were able to spot the initial signs of labour during the night of Monday, May 5."

Keepers and vet nurses monitored the CCTV all night watching over Sunanda and, before they began their regular morning routines, noticed her behaviour change. They then knew that Sunanda was in labour.

The baby rhino has not yet been named

"At that stage there was no intervention needed, so we continued to monitor her closely until contractions became obvious," said nurse Sarah.

But when they did not see the usual progression that was expected from the birth they investigated and saw only the back feet of the calf, showing an abnormal delivery.

Sarah said they had to act quickly, otherwise the calf and mother's lives would have been in danger.

The Indian Rhinos make up four of the rare species in the park

"A breech birth brings many difficulties, and research shows a large number require intervention and usually end in calf mortality," she said.

"This can also lead to the mother’s life being in danger, so we knew we had a short window of time to act. We were able to apply calving ropes to the calf’s hind legs and assist Sunny with her contractions and help birth the calf.

“Expecting the worst outcome for the calf meant we were fighting to save Sunanda at this point, but we were all truly delighted to see the calf was in fact alive and moving. Sunanda is showing the initial signs of being a perfect new mum, despite the difficulty she had just faced, and is continuing to raise her first calf in textbook fashion. We’re so proud of her and the team.”

The new baby calf

Indian rhino, also known as greater one-horned rhino, are classed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), so every birth is a boost to the conservation and survival of the species.

The Indian rhinos are part of an EEP (EAZA Ex-situ Programme), which is a collaborative effort of European wildlife parks to work together to help preserve endangered species.

Lisa Watkins, the safari park's head keeper of ungulates, said: "We are thrilled to have had a beautiful female Indian rhino calf born at the park, to mum, 13-year-old Sunanda (or Sunny for short).

"The birth is the first for the European EEP population this year and in fact the first to be born in the last 15 months, so this makes it even more special. The team are absolutely over the moon that both mum and calf are doing so well.

“We are taking each day as it comes, after a traumatic entrance into the world, but both mum and calf may have access to the outside paddock area when the weather is suitable, so guests visiting over the next few weeks may be able to catch glimpses of them.

"We hope to mix them both with Seto, our other female Indian rhino in the near future. Sunny is taking everything in her stride and the team are so proud of her.”

These rhinos are found in India and Nepal, but face threats such as poaching, habitat destruction and conflict with humans – in the 19th century they were almost hunted to extinction.

The authorities of India and Nepal, along with independent conservation organisations, have worked hard to protect the rhinos and now there are believed to be about 4,000 left in the wild.

The safari park supports and donates annually to Save the Rhino International, who work to protect all five types of rhinos in the wild.

The baby girl is yet to be named, but keepers will pick a name beginning with the letter ‘N’, as all babies born at the park in 2025 will.

The calf brings the number of Indian rhinos at the park up to four, which includes mum, Sunanda, female Seto and male, 17-year-old Rap, who is father to the new baby calf.

The Indian rhinos can be seen on the Safari Drive which is included in the admission price.

Visitors are advised to book online in advance for deals, and children under the age of three are free.