Llandrindod Wells VE Day commemorations included two services at the war memorial

Standard bearer Rhodri Evans, Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan and Town Crier Jan Swindale at the town's war memorial

Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale

Reverend Andrew Tweed with veterans and Royal British Legion members at the Llandrindod Wells service

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan

Llandrindod Wells' VE Day 80 services

The first took place on Thursday, May 8 and included a proclamation by Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale AHGTC.

It was followed by singing from the era by Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School Choir led by Mrs Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones and Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School Choir led by Mrs Mandy Davies.

Residents and visitors were invited to take along tea lights to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who will never be forgotten.

The Royal British Legion Standard was carried by Rhodri Evans who has taken over as the RBL Branch Standard Bearer.

The ceremony did not incorporate an Act of Remembrance, that took place at the war memorial on Sunday when wreaths were laid.

Jan Swindale said; “I organised for the children of Ysgol Cefnllys School choir led by Mrs Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones and Ysgol Trefonnen School choir led by Mrs Mandy Davies to come along and sing some songs from the era, as I wanted to include them as they are our future to remember the reason we hold these WWII commemorations.

“I was overwhelmed by the number of people who came to watch and I gather from the Town Clerk that many of the elderly residents were moved by the words of the Proclamation and the singing.

“The Proclamation was sent to me by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers which has been used by all Town Criers and other participants over the country.

“I was also grateful for the attendance of our Mayor, Councillor Marcia Morgan and the support of the Town Council, The Royal British Legion and Rhodri Evans who carried the RBL Standard, and Tony and Jamie on the PA system.”

On Sunday a service of commemoration with The Royal British Legion led by The Reverend Andrew Tweed took place at the War Memorial.

The town’s VE Day commemorations began with a family tea party at The Royal British Legion Club on Monday, May 5.