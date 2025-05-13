Is this Shrewsbury's youngest ever mayor? 24-year-old Alex takes office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Alex Wagner, aged 24, took the chains of office from outgoing mayor David Vasmer at a ceremony at Theatre Severn on Monday, May 12.

“There has been no record of there ever being a ‘young mayor’,” said Councillor Wagner, who was recommended for the role by Councillor Jon Tandy, and seconded by Councillor Adam Fejfer.

“I think people are looking for a lot of change in systems and politics at the moment, and hopefully that represents a little bit that is tradition and modernity entwined which makes Shrewsbury special. It’s tremendously exciting.”

It comes just a week after Councillor Wagner was named by the Liberal Democrats as its deputy elect leader of Shropshire Council.

Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

Representing Quarry and Coton Hill, Councillor Wagner has been a well-known local campaigner in Shrewsbury for several years, and was instrumental in helping Helen Morgan MP winning the North Shropshire by-election in 2021.

“I’m enormously proud to be Shropshire born and bred,” he said.

“I live here in Shrewsbury because it’s genuinely fantastic. We don’t always realise that or make the most of it. In fact, I think we do quite the opposite and feel I spend more time talking about problems rather than celebrating what we have.

“We are understated in our civic pride than most places - we are not brash or bold about celebrating ourselves.”

Councillor Wagner, who has chosen West Mercia & Rescue and Shrewsbury Street Pastors as his two chosen charities, will be in term for a year.

Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

However, with elections just happening, the current town council will be in office for the next four years.

“This will be a town council term likely defined by changes,” said Councillor Wagner.

“That will lead to debate, conflict, and genuinely held good faith disagreements on the direction we ought to take.

“Councillors from all parties ought to, and no doubt will, be engaging in that process with an open mind and come together to fight for the best interests of the town. In my mayoral year, I sincerely hope to play a role to bring some clarity and stability to the town as we are far from that process.”

The deputy mayor, meanwhile, is Councillor Bernie Bentick, a fellow Liberal Democrat who represents Meole.