'Courts need the power to deport' - Telford MP calls for system encouraging the 'brightest and best' to come to the UK

Speaking after the Government released its Immigration White Paper that set out reforms to bring net migration down, Telford MP Shaun Davies called for a system that encourages the "brightest and best" to come to the UK.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Davies said the Labour Government inherited "disorder at the border" and a "broken system".

He asked Home Secretary Yvette Cooper if she would give courts the power to deport, and universities and colleges the resources to train "our" people.

The Home Secretary responded by saying that the Government will change procedures and work to ensure that the "best international talent" came to the UK.

It came as Sir Keir Starmer said the UK risked becoming an "island of strangers" without tough new policies.

The Prime Minister said the Government's new immigration measures will mean that net migration falls "significantly" over the next four years. He revealed that migrants will now have to live in the UK for a decade before they can apply for citizenship, while there are new English language requirements across every visa route, and there will be a ban on the recruitment of care workers from overseas.

Shaun Davies MP outside Telford Justice Centre. He says courts should be given the power to deport.

Telford MP Shaun Davies previously said hotels that are being used to house asylum seekers should be returned to communities.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday (May 12), Mr Davies said: "This Labour Government inherited disorder at the border, a broken system where criminal gangs, dodgy employers and fake colleges too often decided who came into this country.

"Will the Home Secretary give the courts the powers to deport and the universities and colleges the resources to train our young people, and will she have a system that encourages the brightest and the best to come to this country and rebuild Britain?"

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper replied: "My hon. Friend (Mr Davies) makes an important point. We want to make the procedures easier for the deportation of foreign criminals and for increasing returns of those who have no right to be in the UK. That is why we will change the procedures that we inherited.

"He is also right that we need to ensure that the best international talent can come swiftly to the UK. That is why we will be setting out further reforms for the highest talent routes as well."