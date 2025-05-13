Bridgnorth junior walkers smash their fundraising targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Castlefields Primary School, which fielded more than 100 pupils for the Bridgnorth Walk, was raising money to be split between their school PTA and the beleaguered Severn Valley Railway, which was hit by a landslip earlier this year.

Hannah Pritchard from the school said they had now smashed their fundraising goal for £3,000, raising £4,117.

Also smashing their fundraising total for this year's walk were the town's junior football club the Bridgnorth Spartans.

More than 100 youngsters and adults from the Spartans swapped their football boots for walking shoes last week, with the team raising £10,373 through their fundraising page.

Team Spartans

The team had hoped to raise £8,000 for Severn Hospice in memory of former coach Andy Wenlock.

A spokesperson said: "Team Spartans, you were incredible. From juniors to seniors to full families, it was amazing to see everyone come together to walk in memory of Andy Wenlock and raise vital funds for Severn Hospice.

"A heartfelt thank you to every walker, supporter, and cheerleader along the way."