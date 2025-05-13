9 Telford and Wrekin pubs, restaurants and takeaways awarded top hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ratings, published on the official Food Standards Agency's website, represent the score given in recent visits to a business where they are judged on standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

These grades give customers a snapshot of hygiene standards.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Last week, the Shropshire Star rounded up all 22 businesses handed ratings in the month of May so far - with plenty of 5-star ratings.

The following businesses were also visited in recent weeks but just handed their ratings since.

All nine businesses received a 5-star food hygiene rating.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Rated 5: Odd Pals at Wellington Market Hall, Market Street, Wellington; rated on May 9

Rated 5: Rens Coffee Bar and Kitchen at 71 New Street, Wellington; rated on May 9

Rated 5: Becky’s Bakes at TF3 ; rated on May 6

Rated 5: Ironbridge Fish & Chips at 32a High Street, Ironbridge, Telford; rated on May 2

Rated 5: Something Different by The River at Merrythought Village The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford; rated on May 2

Rated 5: Woody's Warren at Woody's Warren Cafe And Playbarn Park Lane Centre Park Lane, Woodside, Telford; rated on May 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Rated 5: Lord Hill Inn at The Lord Hill Inn Main Road, Ketley Bank, Telford; rated on May 1

Rated 5: White Horse at 4 Finger Road, Dawley, Telford; rated on May 1

Takeaways