£300 million Telford regeneration projects will have 'lasting impact' on town, says council leader

The authority is currently ploughing in around £150 million to various capital project in the town, including the high profile regeneration of Telford town centre's Station Quarter.

The mixed-use scheme will see almost 200 homes built in the town centre, alongside a new sixth-form education facility in the council's former administrative hub at Addenbrooke House.

The council's flagship university education and business hub building, known as The Quad, was completed in 2024.

A further £150m has been invested via match funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Towns Fund and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the council says.

“All of these projects will have a huge, positive and lasting impact on our borough once they are complete," said Councillor Carter.

“A number of projects have been completed or are well underway while work is set to start on other projects which will make a massive difference to our towns.

“Each of these projects are more than just a physical regeneration – they provide an opportunity to attract new investment, create jobs, and ensure that Telford remains a destination for both businesses and families."

Elsewhere, a £21m project to redevelop Telford Theatre in Oakengates is currently in progress, while a number of regeneration projects are also underway in Wellington, including a multi-million pound redevelopment of Wellington Market which is scheduled to begin next month.

The council says all projects will be completed by 2027.

“Together, we are building towns that meets the needs of today while looking boldly towards tomorrow," added Councillor Carter.

“Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future, creating opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place we can all be extremely proud of.”