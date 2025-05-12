Water supplies interrupted in south Shropshire - Severn Trent issue apology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Trent has been made aware of customers in the DY14 area (which includes Cleobury Mortimer) who are experiencing issues.

Engineers are investigating the cause of the issue and residents are being urged to report any leaks or problems.

A post at 6.32am said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the DY14 area of Shropshire are experiencing water supply interruptions this morning. Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause."

Further information can be found here.