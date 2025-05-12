Town in need of more councillors after uncontested election leaves three seats vacant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents have just a couple of days left to apply to be a town councillor for the north ward of Shifnal Town Council.

An election on May 1 saw only seven people sign up to take part, meaning three seats were left unclaimed.

Shifnal town centre

A spokesperson for the town council said they were seeking "motivated and community-minded individuals to step forward for co-option".

The deadline for applicants is on May 15, with applicatiosn to be considered at the council meeting on May 22.

Those interesting are asked to contact town council clerk, Denise Reynolds on denise.reynolds@shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk or by phoning 01952 461420