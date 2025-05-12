Shifnal needs more councillors after uncontested election leaves three seats vacant
Shifnal Town Council is seeking "community-minded individuals" to join its team after an uncontested election left three seats empty.
Residents have just a couple of days left to apply to be a town councillor for the north ward of Shifnal Town Council.
An election on May 1 saw only seven people sign up to take part, meaning three seats were left unclaimed.
A spokesperson for the town council said it was seeking "motivated and community-minded individuals to step forward for co-option".
The deadline for applicants is this Thursday (May 15), with applications to be considered at the council meeting on May 22.
Those interested are asked to contact town council clerk, Denise Reynolds on denise.reynolds@shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk or by phoning 01952 461420