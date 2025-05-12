Peter Rhodes on simple English, a bogus performer and the inspiration for David Attenborough

Our changing language. The simplification of English rolls on. The last time I dealt with a certain company, it offered a brochure. The brochure is now “the look book.”

When did this infantilisation of our language begin? I suspect a milestone on the road came when the telephone people decided we Brits could no longer cope with “telephone directory” and renamed it “phone book.”

According to Hamas, babies and children are starving in Gaza. I wonder if Hamas are still getting three square meals a day.